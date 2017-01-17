These guys understand pressure, and even though this wasn't a state championship, you saw a lot of that same type of play.

OREM — Credit the baseball team.

Immediately following Timpanogos' 71-66 win over Corner Canyon on Tuesday, the Timberwolves' coach Izzy Ingle began drawing parallels with the school's baseball program, which won the 4A state championship last season.

And why wouldn't he? Considering many of the same players who gutted out a baseball championship also play on the hardwood.

"They just won't die. They have no idea how to do it," Ingle said. "You saw it with how a lot of these guys won the baseball championship, and it's carried into how they play basketball."

The most apparent example of Timpanogos' never-die persona came late in the fourth quarter. With the Chargers chipping away at the lead, Ingle's team withstood it, hit six straight free throws to finish out, and walked away with the region win.

Of course, it was a couple of missed free throws that led to the necessary strong finish.

With Corner Canyon scrambling to come back, consecutive 1-of-2 trips to the line by the Timberwolves were answered with three straight buckets, two from behind the arc, as the Chargers cut the lead to 65-63 with just over 30 seconds left on the clock.

But from there the Timberwolves managed six straight conversions from the stripe to hold Corner Canyon at bay until the final buzzer.

"These guys understand pressure, and even though this wasn't a state championship, you saw a lot of that same type of play," Ingle said. "But this was a huge win for us, no question. Corner Canyon has one of the best coaches ever to coach in this state, great players — it was a big win."

Timpanogos was led on the night by Tyler Walker and his team-high 20 points. Dalten Stewart and Connor Halford added 15 and 12 points, respectively. Also, it was Stewart and Halford hitting the final six free throws to seal the game.

Leading the way for Corner Canyon was Zachary Wilson, who scored 17 points.

Another big key for the Timberwolves was a better defensive effort, after being torched for 23 points in the first quarter.

"We didn't rotate like we should have early, so they got some easy ones on us," Ingle said. "But we really tightened it up — especially in the second half and that was huge for us in coming back to win."

With the win, Timpanogos improves to 10-4 overall and 3-1 in early Region 7 play. Corner Canyon drops to 9-3 overall and 2-2 in Region 7 play with the loss.

"We have a really tough region this year, so beating a team like Corner Canyon is a big thing for us," Ingle said. "Every single night is going to be a dog fight, and you have to hold your home court. We did that tonight, so yeah, this was big for us."