Four years ago, BYU welcomed the 2013 football recruiting class. Fans hoped that these new players would make a positive impact on the program.

Today, it's clear that this recruiting class has underperformed.

Out of the 26 players that signed with BYU, nine of them would transfer or leave the program with eligibility remaining. A lot of these plays have served LDS Church missions and are just now returning to the program.

That isn't to say that everyone from this recruiting year was a disappointment. There's a team captain and a freshman All-American on the list as well.

Here's a breakdown of BYU's 2013 recruiting class four years later:

Brayden Kearsley, 4-star OL, Aloha, OR

Kearsley was BYU's lone 4-star recruit in 2013 and he's not even at BYU anymore. After the 2014 season, he transferred to Oregon State where he had only three starts and played in just seven games. He had to sit out the 2015 season due to transfer rules, and he saw action in only two games in 2016 for the Beavers. He may live up to his 4-star potential for OSU, but clearly Kearsley didn't pan out the way BYU wanted.

Dallin Leavitt, 3-star DB, Portland, OR

Leavitt is also no longer with the Cougars as he transferred to Utah State after the 2014 season. He was productive as a sophomore at BYU. In his four starts he had 43 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Now he's a starter for the Aggies and even had a pick against the Cougars.

Talon Shumway, 3-star WR, Highland, UT

Shumway left on a LDS mission before starting his career at BYU and took a redshirt in 2015, so Shumway was a freshman this season despite signing with the Cougars four years ago. Shumway had only three catches for 49 yards in 2016. The jury is still out on him.

JonRyheem Peoples, 3-star DL, Rigby, ID

Peoples redshirted his first season, lost his scholarship and transferred to Idaho State. He was arrested at the beginning of last year and plead guilty to marijuana possession and was sentenced to probation. He did play in 2016 and made 31 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks in eight games.

Thomas Shoaf, 3-star OL, Columbus, IN

Shoaf is the first recruit on this list who is still with BYU and has made a sizable positive impact. He served his two-year LDS mission and took a redshirt in 2015. Last season Shoaf started nine games at right tackle and was just named a Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American.

De'Ondre Wesley, 3-star OL, Pleasant Hill, CA

Wesley was a junior college transfer to BYU and ultimately did well, playing in 25 games over two seasons. The Baltimore Ravens picked him up after graduation as an undrafted free agent.

Tim Duran, 2-star OL, Puyallup, Wash

Duran transferred in from Cabrillo College and played in a grand total of one game at BYU.

Addison Pulsipher, 2-star DL, Temecula, CA

Pulsipher redshirted before leaving on a LDS mission. Last year was his first season back and he did not play in any games.

Trajan Pili, 2-star LB, Las Vegas, NV

Like many others on this list, 2016 was Pili's freshman year despite being recruited four years ago. He did get some playing time and finished the year with eight tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Moroni Laulu-Pututau, 2-star WR, Hyrum, UT

Laulu-Pututau made some spectacular catches as a sophomore last season, including this one-handed touchdown grab against Mississippi State. He finished the season with 27 catches for 277 yards and two touchdowns.

Nathan DeBeikes, 2-star RB, Thousand Oaks, CA

DeBeikes has yet to record a stat, but he is now listed as a linebacker on BYU's roster.

Keegan Hicks, 2-star OL, South Jordan, UT

Hicks served a mission and is not currently on BYU's roster.

Kalolo Manumaleuna Utu, 2-star LB, Compton, CA

Utu was a junior college transfer and didn't record a stat.

Merrill Taliauli, 2-star DL, Salt Lake City, UT

Taliauli got some decent playing time last season before his season came to a premature end against Mississippi State due to a knee injury. He had seven tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss.

Johnny Tapusoa, 2-star DB, Laie, HI

Tapusoa was a freshman last season and made four tackles in nine games.

Billy Green, 2-star QB, Seattle, WA

Green transferred from BYU to Weber State in the summer of 2014.

Kai Nacua, 2-star LB/QB, Henderson, NV

Nacua is by far the most accomplished recruit from the 2013 class thus far. He made 14 interceptions, including three against Boise State in 2015. Nacua was a team captain last season. While his time at BYU wasn't without controversy, he certainly made a mark for his team. That's more than can be said for most of the recruits on this list.

Garrett England, 2-star DB, Salt Lake City, UT

England went on a mission and just returned to BYU winter semester. He did not play before he left on a mission, so he will be a true freshman headed into 2017.

Michael Davis, 2-star WR, Glendale, CA

Davis made his mark as a defensive back and not as a wide receiver. He played cornerback and had 23 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and a pick last season. He's one of the few players on this list that was actually a senior in 2016.

Trent Trammell, 2-star DB, San Francisco, CA

Trammell struggled with an ACL tear that kept him off the field. He ended up transferring from BYU and finishing his collegiate career at UTEP.

Jordan Preator, 2-star ATH, Plain City, UT

Preator did spend three years at BYU and was a redshirt sophomore in 2015. He played in 21 total games, made 43 tackles, made 1.0 sack and two interceptions. Preator decided to transfer to Portland State and will play against his former team next season.

Sam Lee, 2-star DB, Santa Clara, CA

Lee did not record a stat while at BYU and was not on the 2015 roster despite having years of eligibility left.

Chasen Andersen, 2-star LB, Logan, UT

Andersen left almost immediately for Wisconsin to join his father Gary Andersen.

Edward Fusi, 2-star OL, Walnut, CA

Fusi made a nice impact as a junior college transfer. He was badly needed on a thin offensive line. He even made the Rimington Trophy watch list in fall of 2014.

Josh Carter, 2-star DL, Tucson, AZ

Carter played in a grand total of three games over two seasons. He did not record a single stat.

Rylee Gautavai, 2-star LB, Bountiful, UT

Gautavai took his redshirt season in 2013, went on a mission and was on the roster last season. He did not record a stat in 2016.

