Real Salt Lake used the fourth pick in the third round of the 2017 MLS draft to select University of Illinois at Chicago goalkeeper Andrew Putna on Tuesday.

The team then passed on its final three picks of the draft: the 13th pick of the third round and the eighth and 13th picks of the fourth round.

Putna, the 48th overall pick of this year's draft, helped UIC win the Horizon League Tournament title in 2016 and finished his collegiate career with a record of 41-24-8 with 30 shutouts. He was twice named the Horizon League Goalkeeper of the Year and made 49 saves with seven shutouts in 2016 while allowing 25 goals.

Putna had a 1.05 goals-against average in his collegiate career.

He joined a pair of defenders as picks by RSL in this year's MLS draft. On Friday, the organization took University of Denver outside back Reagan Dunk with the 13th pick in the first round, then selected Washington center back Justin Schmidt with the 35th overall pick in the second round.