EUREKA, Juab County — A plane is missing and "is presumed to have crashed" near the border of Juab and Tooele counties, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Tuesday.

The aircraft is presumed to have gone down late in the afternoon in Juab County, said FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer. A search and rescue operation was underway Tuesday evening, he said.

The aircraft in question is an Air Tractor AT-802 plane that had one person on board, according to Kenitzer.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.