SALT LAKE CITY — Four men face federal charges in a series of Salt Lake County business robberies in September, including one in which police reported a shot was fired at an employee.

Tyrell Anthony James, 23, Damon Keith Grigsby, 19, Isaiah Alexander Jones, 19, and Tristan Melchizadek Walker, 20, all from Salt Lake City, are named in indictments Tuesday. An initial hearing is set for Wednesday at 1 p.m. in U.S. District Court.

According to the charges, James and Grigsby played a role in six robberies between Sept. 10 and Sept. 12, all occurring in Salt Lake City, West Valley City or West Jordan.

On Sept. 10, during the two men's alleged robbery of a CVS Pharmacy, 3148 W. 3500 South in West Valley, a shot was fired at an employee, court documents say.

James was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and also used a firearm during a violent crime multiple times, according to court documents. That means his mandatory sentences for those charges would total 140 years behind bars if convicted on all counts, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.

The office also said Grigsby could face a mandatory 105 years behind bars, if convicted on all counts of "aiding and abetting (James') firearms violations."

If convicted, both men also face up to 20 years in federal prison for each of the six robbery allegations.

Jones is charged in connection with two of the six robberies, while Walker is charged in connection with one of them, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. They could also face up to 20 years in prison for each robbery charge if convicted.

Police were able to solve the case partly due to a witness description of a car used in one of the robberies, prosecutors said.

The shooting at CVS occurred shortly before midnight on Sept. 10, when an employee there tried to stop two robbers as they fled the store, according to police. The employee informed police that one of the fleeing men turned around and fired a single shot in their direction, but missed.

A pursuit of James, Grigsby, Jones and Walker brought officers to downtown Salt Lake in a vehicle chase Sept. 12 , around 300 W. South Temple, where the driver of the fleeing car rammed into three vehicles while trying to evade capture, West Valley City police said at the time. All four men were arrested at the end of the chase.

Aside from the CVS Pharmacy, the U.S. Attorney's Office says the following businesses were targeted in the robberies: