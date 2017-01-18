Rep. John Lewis, a respected civil rights icon, stated that he will boycott Donald Trump’s inauguration because he believes his election is “illegitimate” due to the influence of Russian hackers. The question must be asked, what good can come from assailing Mr. Trump in this manner?

With this invective all the things he will achieve are bad, deepening the nation’s racial divides, encouraging violent protesters to act out, further polarization of Congress, fomenting further verbal attacks on our new president, abrogation of his sworn duty to represent all the people in his district, including those that voted for Trump, provoking pro and con attacks on himself and Mr. Trump, etc. But his comments were more sinister than simply injudicious. They were calculated rhetoric to invalidate and rob support from Mr. Trump’s agenda which does not accord with the liberal policies of the left-leaning Democrats.

Mr. Lewis does himself and the nation great harm by utilizing the shield of his civil rights credibility as the vanguard of the assault on the nation’s next president. It would be better for him to work to pass legislation favorable to their views than to snipe and whine about losing the election.

John Elsholz

Sandy