Utah has launched its first needle exchange program.

Such initiatives are controversial. Needle exchanges, opponents argue, allow addicts to safely continue their illegal habits. Mindy Vincent is sympathetic to those concerns. She is a social worker who serves as executive director of the Utah Harm Reduction Coalition, the organization that created Utah’s syringe exchange.

“We may want people to get sober,” she said. “That doesn’t mean they will. While we’re wishing away drug addiction, we will also be helping these people to stay safe and ultimately to not die.”

That pragmatic approach will not satisfy everyone, but it has a great deal of research to support its success. Without exchange programs, users are far more likely to contract HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C, and the public health costs of treating those viral infections is far greater than the cost of a needle.

Last year, the Centers for Disease Control identified 220 counties across the country that were at especially high risk for outbreaks of these diseases, and three of them were in Utah. A needle exchange is the most effective tool to keep such outbreaks at bay.

Perhaps more significant is the reality that exchange programs are one of the best ways to help people put their lives back together after being devastated by destructive behavior. Addicts are far more likely to seek treatment in areas where syringe exchange programs are in operation. According to a study conducted by the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, exchange programs can result in up to “four-fold increased odds of entering detoxification.”

That shouldn’t come as a surprise. If the state sees punishment as the only method to address drug addiction, addicts will likely stay as far away from anyone and anything associated with it. Contrast that with the kind of pragmatism shown by Mindy Vincent and her team. A needle exchange tells a drug user that people are more interested in helping them improve their situation than they are in punishing them for their mistakes. Arrest and incarceration is a very expensive alternative, and it does nothing to ameliorate the dire circumstances in which drug addicts find themselves.

The exchange program is an important first step. It is a worthy effort that ought to be encouraged in conjunction with other programs that treat the underlying causes of addiction. Addictions are unique, and rehabilitation efforts must be multifaceted. A needle exchange program, though not without controversy, is an important addition to Utah’s toolbox of treatments.