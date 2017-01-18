The 2016 election was one of the worst in the history of the Utah Democratic Party. Unfortunately, the party has become increasingly irrelevant in state politics. What lessons the party learns from this debacle will determine whether some day it will again be a player in Utah government.

It is true that the party made a net gain of one legislative seat. But that gain does not offset the loss of nine seats in the last 12 years. Those were losses Democrats could ill-afford because even before that slide, Republicans had more than a two to one majority over the Democrats. Today, it is more than four to one.

The story also was dismal statewide. Gubernatorial candidate Mike Weinholtz spent $2.7 million to garner less than 30 percent of the vote. U.S. Senate candidate Misty Snow was the least successful Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in 30 years. Apparently, Republicans also now have a lock on Utah’s least Republican congressional district.

Plus, this was a year when Democrats should have done better given widespread dissatisfaction with the GOP nominee. Additionally, there were two moderate LDS candidates running for statewide nominations — Jonathan Swinton and Vaughn Cook. But both were rejected by fellow Democrats — one in the convention and the other in the primary.

The only major Democratic candidate to win in the state was Ben McAdams, who captured 60 percent of the vote in Salt Lake County. McAdams has been successful in reaching out to independents and moderate Republican voters with his moderate to conservative views. However, Democrats may not learn the lessons from McAdams’ win.

That is a shame. Democrats could become a major force again in Utah politics. However, it would take a major reorientation of attitudes about elections and voters.

First, Utah Democrats need to want to win elections. That desire currently is sorely lacking. Running candidates who fit leftist ideological views, brush off LDS voters or serve as novelties may make liberal Democratic activists feel better, but it does not win elections. Only by winning can Democrats be in a position to affect public policy regarding the issues that are important to Utah citizens such as education, public lands, environment and health care.

Another essential move is to welcome devout LDS Church members into the party at all levels, regardless of positions on social issues. It has been many years since the leadership of the state Democratic Party included active LDS members who agreed with the LDS Church on significant issues. (It is hard to believe now that in the 1960s James E. Faust, later a member of the LDS First Presidency, was state Democratic Party chairman. The fact that someone like Faust could not hold such a position today indicates the difficulty the party has in attracting LDS voters.) The litmus tests the party currently places on candidates and leaders makes such inclusion impossible. Like it or not, LDS voters constitute the vast majority of Utah voters. An unwillingness to include and therefore appeal sincerely to such voters is an automatic turn-off.

Related to that is the necessity of distancing from the national party. The success of state political parties through most of the 20th century has been the ability to distinguish themselves from a national party that may not be popular in their state. Democrats in Midwestern states effectively carved out separate identities, as did Republicans in the Northeast. That worked even in Utah where Scott Matheson won 55 percent of the vote as a leader of the Sagebrush Rebellion fighting the Jimmy Carter administration.

But Democrats don’t allow that today. For example, Swinton was rejected largely because of his unabashed pro-life stance. In 2012, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Peter Cooke announced his anti-gay marriage stance and subsequently was shunned by Democratic activists and donors.

Only when Democrats signal to voters that they are not alien to the values of a majority of Utah voters will the Democratic Party come back. Democratic positions on issues such as education, Medicare expansion and the environment, which are closer to Utahns’ views, will get heard once again by voters. Will Democrats learn those lessons from the 2016 election?