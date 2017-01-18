As the Salt Lake women’s homeless shelter was just opening 25 years ago, Deseret News photographer Kristan Jacobsen and I spent the night there with the residents so we could do a story. That brief experience is one I carry with me because I learned quickly there’s no such thing as “typical” homeless. And every encounter I’ve had since has reinforced that view.

Many of the people who find themselves homeless have some overlapping challenges, but they’re individuals, a similar best and worst of mankind that you’d find in any good-sized population.

Stereotyping them doesn’t help them to their feet.

Back then, one of the shelter’s monitors, a war veteran named Craig Lovejoy, explained in pretty simple terms how homelessness was evolving in Utah. He said there were more homeless people and they had more mental health issues, more substance abuse and less hope than in the past.

He worked with them daily and saw no simple, single answer to explain what kept the women in dire poverty. “Some can’t get out of this cycle. Some won’t. Some society won’t let,” Lovejoy summarized with a sigh.

A lot about “the homeless” surprised me as I began to look at the issue closely, including how hard some of them work. A large portion of men and women leave shelter each day to go to jobs or to seek jobs. Not finding housing they can afford doesn’t make them all slackers. Affordable housing is a major barrier to a better life, a driver of homelessness. Plus many have serious challenges, including substance abuse or mental illness or both.

Over the years I've also met a number of homeless individuals who can’t find a decent-paying job or rent a place because they committed a crime. I know other adults with the same challenge, though they’ve been lucky enough to find kin or friends to take them in temporarily. As employers and landlords, we often don’t forgive or forget. One that does can be life-changing.

That night, sitting in a convivial group watching the street life below the shelter window, the women spoke of the dangers they’d faced on the streets and the hopes they had for better days. They talked of cancer and poverty and family dysfunction, of lost jobs and divorce and medical bills and bad decisions and sometimes just plain bad luck. It was never one factor, and no two were the same.

Salt Lake’s among cities grappling with how best to help people who are homeless. The existing system includes separate shelters for women, families and men, with most services located within easy walking distance. The plan for a new system includes four separate resource centers to feed and shelter 150 individuals each — drastically short of current need. The idea, officials say, is to get people services to move into permanent and more healthy situations quickly, which will reduce the need.

The proposed sites have prompted contention, particularly among those who live nearby. Crime and drug deals are common near the existing shelters. It’s one reason officials are anxious to revamp the shelters — and it makes residents near proposed sites wary.

Potential neighbors have wondered loudly how their property values will be impacted and whether the new shelters will create risks they didn’t expect when they bought their homes, before this process began. It’s a fair question that officials have not answered well or respectfully. Residents complain their objections haven’t been heard.

But while officials try to minimize risks, we should all remember that the fear cuts both ways. People who live in those neighborhoods are not alone in being leery of homelessness. Some of the people who most object to it are, themselves, homeless.

If they had affordable housing and decent jobs, they wouldn’t be so stuck.