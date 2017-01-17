The Salt Lake City Stars acquired forward Brannen Greene from the Delaware 87ers in exchange for the returning player rights to guard Corey Hawkins, the Stars announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound Greene is a rookie out of Kansas, who left the school after his junior season. He was taken seventh overall by Delaware in the 2016 NBA Development League draft.

Greene averaged 4.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 10.1 minutes per game this season in 15 appearances for the 87ers.

The Stars, the D-League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, return to action this weekend at the NBA D-League Showcase. The Stars play the Iowa Energy at 10:30 a.m. MST on Friday at the Hershey Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.