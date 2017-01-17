Eric Brown unloads barriers at the Egyptian Theatre as preparations for the Sundance Film Festival continue Tuesday in Park City. The world-renowned festival kicks off Thursday with a noon news conference featuring Robert Redford, Sundance Institute president and founder. The first screening of the festival will take place later that night at Park City's Eccles Center. The film, "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power," is the follow-up to "An Inconvenient Truth," the 2006 documentary in which former Vice President Al Gore presented the case that human-caused climate change is real and getting worse. In addition to the films, which will be screened at a variety of venues in Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Resort in Provo Canyon, the 10-day festival features a robust slate of panels and music performances. While many passes and ticket packages are sold out, some are still available at sundance.org/festivals.