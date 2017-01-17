No. 3 BYU men’s volleyball hits the road again this week, traveling to face No. 14 CSUN on Thursday and Friday to begin Mountain Pacific Sports Federation play.

Last time out

The Cougars swept McKendree in the home opener before getting a sweep against Concordia Irvine and McKendree for a second time.

No. 14 CSUN

BYU faces CSUN at the Matadome on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. PST, and then again Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. The Cougars lead the overall series history, 38-22, and have won the past 11 meetings. BYU picked up a pair of sweeps against the Matadors at home last year but is just 15-14 all-time when playing in Northridge.

CSUN is 6-1, 1-1 MPSF so far this year, falling only in five sets to Cal Baptist. The Matadors are coming off a road sweep of USC in their last match. CSUN finished with a 14-15, 7-15 MPSF record in 2016.

Additional match information

Both matches will be streamed on the CSUN athletic website. Links to video as well as live stats can be found on the BYU men’s volleyball schedule page.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.