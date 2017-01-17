MIDVALE — A woman is in serious condition following a shooting in an apartment Tuesday afternoon.

The 35-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital after being shot in her side in a unit at Springs of Countrywoods Apartments, 6945 S. Well Wood Road, said Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke.

A man who police believe was somehow involved in the shooting was seen by a witness running from the apartment and getting into a semitrailer, according to Lohrke. That man was taken into custody following a "high-risk stop" at 7200 South and 900 East, he said.

The man had recently suffered injuries "which may have been consistent with the event that occurred back at the apartment complex," Lohrke said, though he didn't have more details about the nature of the injuries.

A gun was recovered following the traffic stop.

One person inside the apartment was awakened by the shooting, Lohrke said. Officers were still checking to see whether anyone else was involved, according to the lieutenant. He said he didn't know whether the shooting was related to domestic violence.

More details will be reported as they become available.