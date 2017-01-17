SPANISH FORK — A 95-year-old Spanish Fork man has died from his injuries after he was hit while crossing the street Monday.

Spanish Fork police say Ralph H. Andrus was attempting to cross Main Street at the 700 North intersection just before 7 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound car.

Emergency personnel said Andrus was breathing and had a pulse when he was found, but he later died of his injuries at Utah Valley Hospital.

According to Spanish Fork Police Lt. Matt Johnson, the Main Street and 700 North intersection does not have a painted crosswalk.

Andrus was wearing dark clothing at the time, and it appears the driver did not see him, Johnson said. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident.

The Spanish Fork Attorney's Office is assessing whether any charges are warranted against the 26-year-old driver, also a Spanish Fork resident, who hit Andrus.