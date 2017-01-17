I think we’ve got a motivated group that are going to come in and compete.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Utah’s first practice after Saturday’s hard-fought 83-82 loss to No. 4 UCLA was a good one. The Utes (12-5, 3-2) returned to the court with an added boost as they prepare for this week’s games at Washington State and Washington.

“I thought we had a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of confidence,” said junior forward Kyle Kuzma. “I think the UCLA game gave us a lot of confidence to say that we can play with anyone in the country as long as we rebound, play defense and not turn the ball over.”

For the most part, he added, the Utes did that against the Bruins.

Now it’s time for the encore — on an extended road trip that begins here Wednesday and concludes Saturday night in Seattle.

“We know that we need to win these games,” Kuzma said. “We know they’re important for us.”

At 12-5 overall and 3-2 in Pac-12 play, the Utes can bolster their goal to stay in the mix for a top-four finish and a first-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament with victories over the Cougars and Huskies.

“It’s not going to be an easy trip,” said Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak, who is hopeful that the longer-than-usual road trip will lead to some additional team bonding.

Despite the emotional setback to UCLA, Krystkowiak expressed confidence that the Utes won’t suffer any sort of letdown. Monday’s practice, he noted, was solid.

“I think we’ve got a motivated group that are going to come in and compete,” Krystkowiak said.

Washington State (9-8, 2-3) presents a big challenge in senior forward Josh Hawkinson. He averages 15.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Krystkowiak said that Hawkinson is the “head of the snake” at Washington State and has been for some time.

The Cougars got off to a 2-0 start in the Pac-12. They defeated rival Washington in Seattle and followed it up with a win at home over Oregon State. Since then, though, came losses to Oregon, Stanford and California. The latter was a four-point shortfall in Berkeley.

“We’ve got to be ready to go,” Krystkowiak said.

The atmosphere will certainly be different than it was four days ago when the Utes played before a loud crowd of 15,027 in the Huntsman Center. They’re headed to the relative peace and quiet of Washington State’s Beasley Coliseum. The Cougars have the lowest average attendance in the Pac-12, drawing just 2,257 fans per game.

Although Kuzma knows what to expect as a veteran, he acknowledged it’ll be a different experience for the new guys.

Even so, a game is a game.

“I think it’s just basketball and you just go back to what you love to do,” Kuzma said.

EXTRA STUFF: Krystkowiak is one win away from his 150th victory as a college coach. He’s 107-78 at Utah and was 42-20 at Montana. ... The Utes have won their last 10 games following a loss to a top-25 team. ... Utah is 19-4 all-time against Washington State.