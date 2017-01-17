SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is apparently under consideration to head the Federal Trade Commission.

Politico reported Tuesday that President-elect Donald Trump is considering Reyes as chairman of the regulatory agency, citing unidentified sources.

Reyes has not applied for the job, sent in a resumé or had an interview, said Alan Crooks, a Reyes campaign consultant.

If selected, Reyes, who Politico calls a rising Republican star, would lead an agency that reviews major mergers and scrutinizes tech giants such as Facebook and Google for their privacy and antitrust practices. Reyes joined other state attorneys general last year in asking the FTC to consider reopening its antitrust probe of Google.

Reyes, who won his first full term in office last fall, has also joined his GOP colleagues in suing the Obama administration in several areas, including federal lands and transgender rights. He also joined in an antitrust lawsuit against the makers of Suboxone, a prescription drug used to treat opioid addiction.

In Utah, he has focused on human trafficking and white-collar crime.

Democrat-appointed FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez announced her resignation last Friday, effective Feb. 10.