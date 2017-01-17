It's hard to talk about up-and-coming startups without mentioning one from Silicon Slopes. In this case, it's Qualtrics.

Business Insider recently released its list of the 18 hottest under-the-radar startups to watch in 2017, and Qualtrics, a software company that helps with market research and analysis, made the list.

The company, founded by Ryan and Jared Smith, received $220 million in funding from Sequoia Capital, Accel Partners and Insight Venture Partners.

In fact, at one point, Ryan Smith received an acquisition offer of $500 million. He turned down the offer, though, hoping he could build the company himself, according to Business Insider.

"It sprang into the Valley spotlight in 2012, when the tech world discovered that this family startup had bootstrapped its way to big growth and profitability," according to Business Insider.

You can check out the rest of the list at Business Insider.

Business analysts have pointed to Qualtrics when talking about companies set to succeed in 2017. At the end of last year, CBInsights named Qualtrics 1 of 5 companies (including Blue Apron) that will likely go public.

"It is valued at over $1 billion, is cash-flow positive, and raised $150 million in its latest round of funding, according to Investing.com. "While it may not be as big a name as other companies on this list, a successful Qualtrics IPO will show that public success is not just limited to the most well-known companies."

Late last year, Qualtrics snagged longtime Microsoft executive Zig Serafin to be the Provo-based company's chief operating officer, according to Forbes.

Qualtrics' scooped Serafin for his experience in tech, Forbes reported. Serafin helped launch Microsoft's A.I. system Cortana, and led Skype for Business projects. He also helped with Xbox Live's creation.

"In recruiting Serafin, Qualtrics is embracing a well-established tech sector tradition of picking up seasoned Microsoft talent to help ambitious young companies manage their next state of growth," Forbes reported.

And Serafin is all about it, telling Forbes that Qualtrics has "a tenacious team with a desire to change some part of how the world works today."