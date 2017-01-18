"FAST TO THE TABLE: Freezer Cookbook," by Becky Rosenthal, Countryman Press, $27.95, 224 pages

"Fast to the Table: Freezer Cookbook" by Salt Lake resident Becky Rosenthal is a great resource for those interested in learning how to do freezer meals, as well as for those experienced in creating freezer meals. She includes more than 100 color photographs and mouth-watering recipes in this cookbook that might just become a family favorite.

Rosenthal starts by sharing an overview of freezing basics that covers topics from preparing a freezer, supplies and methods to what not to freeze.

In the section titled "How to Freeze Food," she explains how to prepare and freeze various foods, which have been listed alphabetically for quick reference. She includes several charts, such as one that gives sizes and blanching times for commonly used vegetables and one that lists how long different foods can be frozen.

The cookbook section is divided into multiple categories: breakfast, appetizers and side dishes, soups, main dishes and desserts. With dishes such as Honey Nut Sticky Buns, Chicken Pesto Pizza and Grape Slushy, there is a recipe for just about everyone in the family. Each recipe begins with a quick and delightful introduction, a clear listing of ingredients and directions.

Each recipe has directions on how to freeze, defrost and reheat the food.

The index is conveniently divided into both ingredients and recipe titles for quick searching.

Rosenthal lives in Salt Lake City with her husband, son and dog. Her website is thevintagemixer.com.

CHICKEN POTPIE

Makes: 2 pies, each serving 4; serve 1 and freeze 1

The uses of piecrust are truly endless. These single-crust potpies contain no dairy (except butter), so they freeze especially well. Feel free to change up the veggies according to the season. Don’t forget to slit a few holes in the crust before you bake it, so the crust doesn’t get soggy and the filling doesn’t bubble over.

2 tablespoons salted butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup pearl onions (see note), or 1 large onion, diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

5 medium-size carrots, diced small

3 celery stalks, diced small

½ cup all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

4 cups chicken stock

1½ cups frozen peas

3 cups shredded roasted chicken, thawed

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

1 teaspoon fresh or frozen thyme, chopped

1¼ teaspoons salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 recipe pie dough (using either the recipe from this cookbook or ready-made frozen dough), thawed overnight in the fridge (see note)

1. Melt the butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add and heat the oil, then carefully add the onions (the frozen pearl onions might pop a little in the hot butter). Sauté the onions for 5 minutes if using pearl onions or 2 minutes for diced onion. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the carrots and celery and cook for 5 more minutes. Sprinkle the flour over the veggies and stir with a wooden spoon to coat the veggies evenly, about a minute. Slowly pour in the stock and stir well to combine as the stock heats. Bring the mixture to a boil, then lower the heat to a simmer and cook for 8 minutes. Add the frozen peas and let them thaw and warm for a couple more minutes. Stir in the roasted chicken, herbs and seasonings.

2. Pour the filling into two disposable pie plates, leaving just 1/8 inch of space at the top. Let cool while you roll out the pie dough.

3. Remove one of the two dough balls from the fridge and lightly flour a work surface. Roll out the dough to about a 10-inch diameter, adding more flour as needed. Then, trim any uneven edges. Set the dough circle over the cooled potpie filling. Fold the overhang inward while pinching to crimp the edge. Slit three vents in the top, using a sharp knife. Repeat with the other dough ball to top the other potpie (see note). Bake right away or freeze.

4. To bake a potpie right away, heat the oven to 375 F. Place a baking sheet on the lower shelf to catch any drips, then place the pie plate on the middle rack. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until golden brown and bubbly. Let cool for 5 minutes before serving.

To freeze: Place the pie(s) on a baking sheet in the freezer overnight. Make sure they are sitting evenly on a shelf. Once frozen, use the Casserole Method to wrap and store, including wrapping the dish tightly in plastic, then cover with foil and write the dish's name and reheating instructions on the foil (and a reminder to remove the plastic wrap).

To bake from frozen: Heat the oven to 375 F. Place a baking sheet on the lower shelf to catch any drips, then place the pie plate on the middle rack. Bake for 65 to 75 minutes, or until golden brown and bubbly. Let cool for 5 minutes before serving.

Notes: I like to keep a bag of pearl onions in my freezer just for this use. I think they are perfect in potpies, but of course a diced yellow onion will also do the job.

One pie dough recipe will make more than enough for two potpies made in standard pie plates. Save the extra dough for a small fruit tart or a hand pie.

— "Fast to the Table: Freezer Cookbook," by Becky Rosenthal

