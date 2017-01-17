OGDEN — An Ogden man who was wounded after a police chase and shootout in November near the Nevada-Utah border also had a homemade bomb in his vehicle, according to court documents.

Anthony Christopher Martinez, 30, has recovered from his injuries and now faces charges of attempted murder and possessing a bomb in the Nov. 17 police shooting, the Standard-Examiner reports. The incident started with gunfire inside a strip club, followed by a police chase and a crash outside a Nevada casino along I-80.

Martinez also is being investigated in an armed robbery of an Ogden credit union earlier that day, an FBI spokeswoman told the newspaper. Charges have not been filed in that case.

Court documents say Martinez also uses the name Christopher Gallegos. Authorities previously identified him as Christopher Anthony Martinez.

Charging documents in Elko, Nevada, confirm that police found a crude explosive in Martinez's car after the confrontation with West Wendover police. Authorities had reported earlier that they found multiple firearms in the car, and said at the time that a bomb squad robot disarmed a possible explosive device.

An Elko County Sheriff's Office affidavit alleges that Martinez pistol-whipped a strip club doorman, fired a shot into the club, fled in a car with West Wendover police chasing him, and engaged in a shootout with officers after crashing the car in a casino parking lot.

Martinez was critically wounded, the affidavit states. Police said they found a Glock handgun that had been used to fire 10 rounds at the officers.

Martinez was hospitalized in Salt Lake City. He recovered and was taken to the Utah State Prison to resume serving time on felony gun and drug convictions from 2011 and 2013.

Martinez has been charged with two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and possessing an explosive or incendiary device by the Elko County District Attorney's Office.

Elko County Sheriff's Lt. Kevin McKinney said he contacted Ogden investigators after finding the recorded serial numbers of five $20 bills found in Martinez's pockets at the shootout scene reported to have been taken in the credit union robbery.