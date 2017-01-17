New University of Utah offensive coordinator Troy Taylor will have a familiar face under him as he aims to overhaul the Utes' offense.

On Tuesday, Utah announced the hire of former Eastern Washington running backs coach Kiel McDonald to the same post. He'll re-join Taylor, who left the Eagles for the Utes a month ago.

Interestingly, McDonald has played and coached for the man he'll be replacing on the hill, the retired Dennis Erickson. McDonald was a player when Erickson coached at Idaho in 2006, and was a graduate assistant at Arizona State in 2011 when Erickson led the Sun Devils.

The 33-year-old McDonald left for Eastern Washington the next season, where he's been ever since.

We are excited to welcome Kiel to our staff, said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. His experience working with Troy (Taylor) last year at Eastern Washington will be a great asset in helping us install the new offense.

With McDonald leading the running backs, the Eagles averaged 183.7 rushing yards per game in his second season. They averaged 128.6 last season.

I am very excited about the opportunity offered to me by Coach Whittingham to coach at the University of Utah, said McDonald. The program is rich in tradition, especially at the running back position. Year in and year out, Utah has great running backs. I am looking forward to working with Troy Taylor again and the rest of the Utah coaching staff in trying to win a Pac-12 Championship.