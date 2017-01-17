OREM — Utah Valley University will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena — a new athletic venue — on Saturday at 3 p.m., prior to the UVU women’s basketball team taking on CSU Bakersfield.

“Becky was one of UVU’s strongest champions,” UVU President Matthew S. Holland said of the former Utah House speaker. “She provided a powerful example of how one person can make a difference. Her tireless service in support of UVU and the state of Utah will impact generations to come. We are proud to continue that legacy by naming this arena in her honor.”

Lockhart died in 2015 from an unrecoverable and extremely rare neurodegenerative brain disease at age 46.

The new Lockhart Arena is located in the Physical Education Building on UVU’s Orem campus. It includes a nearly 2,000-seat venue, where the Wolverine women’s volleyball and wrestling teams will compete. The arena also includes retractable bleachers with backs on all seats, a new athletic track surface, and new storage areas and restrooms. The venue will also be used for UVU commencement and convocation exercises, and it will be available to rent for community activities.

First elected to office in 1998, Lockhart became Utah’s first female speaker of the House in 2010.