BYU gymnastics hosts Utah State in its first conference meet of the season Friday night at the Smith Fieldhouse.

“It’s going to be a battle and it’s going to come down to which team hits more routines and sticks more dismounts,” BYU head coach Guard Young said. “We’re evenly matched in all of the events and we’re not taking them lightly. I want my best, healthy team forward.”

The Cougars fell to No. 5 Utah, 196.900-194.175, at the Marriott Center last week. Freshman Shannon Hortman scored career highs on vault (9.850), bars (9.825) and floor (9.750). She then received Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Gymnast of the Week for the second-consecutive week, as well as Vault Specialist of the Week. Jessie Westergard also earned a 9.825 on bars, while Jill van Mierlo and Mackenzie Douglas each earned a 9.775 to lead BYU on beam and floor, respectively.

Utah State comes off a tri-meet sweep over No. 16 North Carolina State and Bowling Green. The Aggies earned a 195.400 for first place, followed by the Wolfpack (193.900) and the Falcons (193.275). Madison Ward led Utah State on floor, tying her season-high 9.825. Emily Briones earned a career-high-tying 9.875 on beam. On vault, Katie Brown tied her career-high 9.825, and Bailey McIntire added a season-high 9.825 on bars.

The meet begins at 7 p.m. MST. It will be televised on BYUtv, and live stats will be available online.