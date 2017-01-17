We know which Bibles President-elect Donald Trump will use on Inauguration Day.

According to The Tennessean, Trump will take the oath of office using both the Abraham Lincoln Bible and his own Trump family Bible.

Alex Stroman, the deputy director of communications for the 58th Inaugural Committee, confirmed the decision this week.

Many will be familiar with the Lincoln Bible, since President Barack Obama used it during his two inaugurations.

Meanwhile, Trump first received his family's Bible in 1955 from his mother when he graduated from Sunday Church Primary School in New York, according to The Tennessean.

Trump previously mentioned the Bible in his 2016 campaign video. He showed off the Bible to evangelical voters, praising his mother for giving him the Bible, according to NPR.

Christian Values I want to thank evangelical Christians for the warm embrace I've received on the campaign trail. I will not let you down! #MakeAmericaGreatAgain Posted by Donald J. Trump on Saturday, January 30, 2016

The real estate mogul, who identifies as Presbyterian, once called the Bible his favorite book.

We also learned that Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan will read a Bible verse from the Book of Wisdom, chapter 9 at the upcoming inauguration, according to FaithWire.

Specifically, Dolan will read the following verse:

“Give me Wisdom, the consort at your throne, and do not reject me from among your children. For I am your servant, the child of your maidservant, a man weak and short-lived and lacking in comprehension of judgment and of laws,” reads the verse. “Indeed, though one be perfect among mortals, if Wisdom, who comes from you, be lacking, that one will count for nothing.”