SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns' varied responses to Donald Trump's presidency will have a strong presence in Washington, D.C., this week as thousands from the Beehive State travel to the U.S. capital for Trump's inauguration.

Some Utahns will be on the stand at the swearing-in ceremony on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. A few dozen have tickets for seats at the event. More than 2,000 Utahns secured tickets through the state Republican Party for standing-room only access to the inauguration on the Washington Mall. Some will attend one or more of the three inaugural balls on Friday night after Trump takes the oath. Dozens more plan to protest the new president the following day in the Women's March on Washington.

Utah Republican Party Chairman James Evans said 10,000 Utahns applied for the state's allotment of 2,000 tickets to the swearing-in ceremony.

More than 200 members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir will sing at the swearing-in ceremony, and the Utah-based Piano Guys will perform at three events that are part of the inauguration weekend — a Thursday-night concert and two inaugural balls.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, will have a prominent seat on the dais for the swearing-in ceremony as the president pro tempore of the Senate, fourth in line to the presidency.

Utah's congressional delegation will join a "Red, White and Western" celebration, a ball on Thursday evening for the combined Senate Western Caucus and Congressional Western Caucus.

Hatch is pleased Utah will be so well-represented this week.

"This is symbolic of the role Utah is going to play in this administration," he said on KSL NewsRadio's "Doug Wright Show" on Tuesday morning.

Hatch said he is disappointed this inauguration has a different feel than others he has attended in his 40 years in the Senate.

"This is a very, very important celebration," Hatch said. "I'm hopeful the Democrats will not be so coarse and snotty that they'll try and do a demonstration during the inauguration. ... Whether you agree with him or not, you ought to respect the office and respect at least the inauguration as one of the great things that happens in this world."

He looked back to campaign rhetoric to call on Democrats to do what he said they had called on Trump to do if he lost the election.

"During the campaign everyone wanted to know, 'Will you support whoever wins?' The only person they were concerned about was Trump. Now they're talking about not supporting him. It's pretty pathetic. They just can't admit they were beaten fair and square, constitutionally."

Trump recently named Hatch's chief of staff, Rob Porter, as an assistant to the president and White House staff secretary. That means Porter will decide what papers reach the president’s desk and choose which staff members are involved in key meetings.

"It will be incredibly valuable to have an ally right inside the Oval Office, particularly involved in policy," Hatch said. "My office is going to be heavily involved in every aspect of the president-elect's agenda on everything from repealing and replacing Obamacare to confirming a strong, conservative justice to the Supreme Court.

"He was one of my closest advisors and having him in the West Wing is just one more way for me to ensure that Utah values are represented in all of their efforts."

The Piano Guys "were blown away" to get an invitation, one of the group's members, Jon Schmidt, told Wright.

"We just couldn't believe we were being invited. It just felt like such a huge honor. The event is special, so we just thought it was a no-brainer. Well, actually, we thought that at first, but then we thought, 'We're going to take some heat.' We got together and we had to really try to figure it out."

The Piano Guys will perform their original song "It's Gonna Be Okay" at the concert, which might draw as many as 1 million people, Schmidt said the group has been told.

Schmidt understood that some feel it is "naive" of the band to believe that rather than endorsing Trump with its appearance, it is taking part in a peaceful transfer of power that Schmidt characterized as "a miracle." He called for civility and respect.

"We've come under attack on our site this week by a lot of people. As we discuss ideas with people, I think the key is respect. ... When we start to shame each other, I don't think that's respectful."

The inauguration is expected to draw 800,000 people to the Washington Mall between the Capitol Building and the Lincoln Memorial. The women's march is expected to draw more than 200,000.