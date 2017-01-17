PROVO — Jeffrey F. Ringer has been appointed as a new associate international vice president at BYU, replacing Erlend “Pete” Peterson, who retired after serving in the position since 2001.

In addition, Renata Forste has been named the new director of the David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies and an associate international vice president.

Ringer, who previously served as the director of the Kennedy Center from 2002-16, officially began his tenure at the first of the year.

Prior to joining the Kennedy Center as associate director in 1992, Ringer was a visiting instructor of political science at BYU. His primary research and writing interests are in the field of U.S. and Asian relations.

He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in political science and international relations, respectively, from BYU. He did graduate work in political science at the University of Colorado.

In addition to his administrative responsibilities, Ringer continues to teach courses on U.S. Foreign Policy and Asian politics.

Forste will begin serving as director of the Kennedy Center immediately. A previous chairwoman of the sociology department and a former associate dean in the College of Family, Home and Social Studies, Forste is currently a professor of sociology.

She earned a doctoral degree in sociology from the University of Chicago, and her master’s and bachelor’s degrees from BYU.

Forste’s research has focused on population studies, women and children’s health and development internationally, and family research internationally.