BYU gymnast Shannon Hortman earned Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Gymnast of the Week for the second-consecutive week, in addition to Vault Specialist of the Week, for Week 2 of the 2017 season.

Hortman, a freshman from American Fork, Utah, recorded a conference-best 9.850 on vault and a 39.050 in the all-around as BYU (194.175) finished behind Utah (196.900) in a dual meet in Provo. Hortman tied for third on vault in the meet and was also the top finisher for the Cougars on bars (9.825), along with finishing fourth in the all-around.

BYU hosts Utah State on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. MST, at the Smith Fieldhouse. The meet will be broadcast on BYUtv, and live stats will also be available.

2017 weekly award winners

(Week 1) Gymnast: Shannon Hortman, BYU