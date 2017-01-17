SALT LAKE CITY — On a night when the king was in town, Gordon Hayward was the one holding court. Fans in television land tuning in to see LeBron James also saw a potential party crasher in the West.

The game, played Jan. 10, was also aired via the NBA’s new virtual reality technology. How’s this for reality: Hayward made 10 of 12 shots and finished with 28 points in a Jazz win over Cleveland.

“(Gordon) had big games last year at various times,” coach Quin Snyder said afterward, “but he’s up at that level for longer periods during the game. That’s the next level he found tonight, understanding how to attack a defense, not just how to attack one guy.”

Hayward is at career highs in points and rebounds. Although not leading the league, he is prominent in several areas, including 21st in scoring, virtually tied with All-Star regulars Carmelo Anthony, Kyle Lowry and Paul George. ESPN’s player efficiency rating puts him 20th. Of those rated higher, only four have never made an All-Star team.

NBA.com writer Fran Blinebury lists Hayward among six first-time All-Star candidates.

All this has Jazz fans anticipating. Starters will be announced Thursday with reserves a week later. Though Hayward isn’t moving the meter in fan voting — he plays in an NBA broom closet, far from the flow of traffic — odds of being selected by the coaches as a reserve are good. He would be the Jazz’s first All-Star since 2011.

Hayward has earned it through 6½ seasons. When he arrived in Utah, he looked like a charter member of the Mickey Mouse Club, all ears and joints. But behind the benign face there was resolve. He has bulked up to the point some Jazz fans call him Captain America. The league is simply calling him someone to watch.

Monday he was named Western Conference Player of the Week.

Considering Deron Williams was the last Jazz All-Star, comparisons are natural. Hayward has roughly the same scoring average, twice the rebounds and half the assists that Williams did at his best.

In a sense, Hayward is another D-Will. Williams was a gifted player who couldn’t cross the All-Star barrier until he made the team in 2010 — his fifth season. Hayward is in his seventh. Williams earned his first appearance at age 25; Hayward is 26.

Snyder has steadfastly contended Hayward is honors-worthy. Opposing coaches have high praise for him, too, including Phoenix’s Earl Watson, who said on Monday, “If Gordon isn’t an All-Star, something is wrong.”

If there are reservations about Hayward, it’s that he doesn’t always make clutch shots. Monday against the Suns he was uncharacteristically flat, going 4 for 13 from the field, missing a layup and two 3-pointers in the final eight minutes. This year he has made one of seven shots (.143) in the final minutes of close games, according to NBA Miner. But he went 14 for 26 (.538) under similar circumstances last season.

Considering league darling Stephen Curry is 0 for 7 in similar situations this year, Hayward might even be forgiven. His passive lapses are becoming rare. Only Lowry, James Harden, Curry, James and Hayward have logged 4,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 1,000 assists and 350 3-point baskets over the last three seasons.

That’s called driving in the fast traffic.

In fairness, Jazz fans deserve an All-Star, whether it’s Hayward, Rudy Gobert or a proverbial “player to be named later.” Milwaukee is the only team to have gone longer without a selection. The Jazz had six consecutive All-Star years back in the early days. Players like Pete Maravich (in New Orleans), Adrian Dantley, Rickey Green and Truck Robinson made the cut. But after Karl Malone and John Stockton settled in, 15 uninterrupted years followed.

The Williams-Carlos Boozer era produced five consecutive All-Star seasons. After that, there was only the sound of crickets.

In Utah that’s a sound that makes people nervous.

This year, though, it seems a change will happen — and it should. Kobe Bryant is gone, which leaves one opening for sure. The game is in New Orleans, a bewitching city.

There’s hardly a more appropriate place to break the spell.