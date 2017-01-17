PARK CITY — The National Ability Center and Splore have joined forces to become one of the nation's most extensive providers of adaptive outdoor recreation and adventures from their home base in Utah.

Splore’s programming will be operated by the National Ability Center, offering a combination of programs that will increase opportunities for individuals and families of all abilities to get out and explore.

Based on a 26-acre ranch in Park City, the National Ability Center provides more than 30,000 adaptive experiences each year through a network of partner venues, including Park City Mountain Resort, Deer Valley Resort, Solitude, Brighton and Jordanelle State Park.

Based in Salt Lake City and operating across Utah and western Colorado, Splore’s adventure trips include whitewater rafting, indoor and outdoor rock climbing, cross-country skiing, standup paddle boarding, canoeing and snowshoeing.

Through the combined business partnership, Splore will provide a mobile arm to the National Ability Center’s operations, helping individuals of all abilities to access and experience adventures across Utah, western Colorado and beyond.