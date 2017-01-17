KAYSVILLE — The Utah Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to explain proposed improvements to U.S. 89 at the Nicholls Road intersection in Fruit Heights.

The meeting will be held in the cafeteria at Burton Elementary School, 827 E. 200 South.

UDOT is planning to create a grade-separated crossing at U.S. 89 and Nicholls Road, where the highway will be raised to go over the road, eliminating the signalized intersection. In addition, Lloyd Road will be extended over Bair Creek.

During the meeting, project representatives will be available to explain project details and answer questions.

For more information about the project, visit UDOT.utah.gov/go/US89Nicholls or contact the project team at 801-699-5967.