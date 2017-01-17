CEDAR CITY — The Dixie National Forest has increased the amount of firewood the public may gather for home heating.

As of Jan. 1, firewood for home-heating use will still cost $20 for a minimum of four cords of firewood rather than two. The change is now consistent with other forests in Utah.

At the time of payment, firewood tags and a map of designated firewood cutting areas will be issued. Those who wish to apply for a commercial firewood permit may contact one of the forest districts to start the process.

Each of the forest’s ranger districts has different regulations on what type and size of firewood may be collected, as well as the locations open to cutting. Individuals can purchase firewood permits and receive information on firewood cutting at the following locations:

• Pine Valley Ranger District, 196 E. Tabernacle, Suite 40, St. George, 435-688-3246.

• BLM/Forest Service Interagency Office, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George, 435-688-3200.

• Cedar City Ranger District, 1789 N. Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City, 435-865-3200.

• Powell Ranger District, 225 E. Center, Panguitch, 435-676-9300.

• Escalante Ranger District, 755 W. Main, Escalante, 435-826-5400.