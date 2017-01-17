SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert has proclaimed Jan. 22-28 as Utah School Choice Week, joining 14 other governors and more than 500 mayors and county leaders with similar proclamations.

School Choice Week is a nonpartisan effort seeking to raise awareness of the school options parents have — or want to have — for their children. Ooptions include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools and home schooling.

More than 21,000 independently planned events will commemorate the week. More than 160 of those events will take place in Utah. Events include rallies, roundtable discussions, coffeehouse meetings, festivals and school fairs.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com or facebook.com/schoolchoiceweek.