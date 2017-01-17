HONEYVILLE, Box — It was a bright, sunny and smooth drive on northbound I-15 in Box Elder County.

Then came the bump. And another. And another. And then a protracted line of bumps.

The freeway appeared significantly crumbled and potholed along a 7-mile stretch between Corinne and Honeyville.

The road conditions didn't escape the attention of motorists, a number of whom expressed their concerns this week.

Stephanie Sedgwick called the section of I-15 “the worst stretch of freeway” she had driven on in Utah. Motorists, she said, were “swerving around it like in a video game.”

“This is an accident waiting to happen,” Sedgwick said in an email. “They need to fix this stretch of road before someone gets killed.”

A sign near the Corinne exit on northbound I-15 cautions drivers of the potential road damage.

“We have a 1-inch surface on top of the original pavement that is coming out in chunks about a foot long and maybe 5 and 6 inches wide,” Utah Department of Transportation spokesman Vic Saunders said.

Road crews have been watching for potholes and other road damage to show up during the winter, and they typically repair damaged areas as soon as possible, Saunders said.

As for a longer-term fix, that will come this summer, he said.

“We will go out there and remove the top 2 or 3, maybe 4 inches of highway, and then repave with a new asphalt surface,” Saunders said.

Sedgwick in her email questioned why UDOT did not repair the section of I-15 at the same time it fixed a nearby section closer to Tremonton last summer.

Saunders said the department had not budgeted for a larger repair for the section of freeway until this summer.

“A lot of our residents in the state think UDOT has this never-ending supply of money that we can just use whenever we want to, but all of our dollars are in specific pots that have to be used at specific times," he said.

“That’s why we didn’t do that project last year when it seemed like it might have been more convenient to have it tied up altogether at one time, but there wasn’t funding at that time. So we’re going to do it this coming summer when the funding is there.”

Saunders urges motorists to be patient and attentive while passing through the area, and he welcomes them to report road problems to UDOT.

Alan Swenson, a driver from Idaho who was on his way to Saratoga Springs and then St. George, was another to immediately notice the damage.

“It’s almost not drivable, especially in the driving lane or the right-hand lane. It’s terrible,” Swenson said. “As you get over in the other lane, you’re taking a risk with the trucks because they don’t want to drive on this stuff either.”

He expressed optimism that the problem would ultimately be fixed, noting that it would likely require a considerable amount of money and time.

“Just slow down,” Swenson said.