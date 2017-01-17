Musician Jon Schmidt was live on KSL’s "The Doug Wright Show" on Tuesday morning with the scoop on The Piano Guys’ upcoming performance during the inauguration festivities this week.

“We got a call and we were blown away,” Schmidt said. “We just couldn’t believe we were being invited and it just felt like such a huge honor because the event is special so we just thought it was a no-brainer. Well, we thought that at first and then we thought, ‘We’re going to take some heat.’”

Schmidt discussed with Wright a variety of issues, from the importance of having term limits for the presidency to the peaceful transfer of power.

“It’s a miracle; it really is,” Schmidt said of the way Americans have approached the transfer of power over history.

The Piano Guys will perform two numbers during the celebration concert just before the swearing in, where as many as 1 million people are expected to be in attendance. They will also play in two of the inaugural balls. One of the songs they will perform during the celebration concert will be their newest, “(It’s Gonna Be) OK.”

“You just have to trust that someone else is in charge and it’s going to be OK,” Schmidt said of the meaning behind the song. “My parents lived through the worst possible situation in World War II. ... They were there as teenagers and it doesn’t get any worse than that but it was OK. Someone else was in charge.”

They will also perform a mash-up of "Amazing Grace" and "Fight Song" during the inaugural balls.

“The whole idea behind it is to let God fight your battles,” Schmidt said. “As we discuss ideas with people I think the key is respect. ... When it gets outside of respect we just have to turn it over to him.”

