One of Utah's most popular celebrities gave birth to a baby boy during the holidays, and it's only now reaching the mainstream.

Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley welcomed their new son Joshua Bishop Kelly Jr. Dec. 20, according to PEOPLE magazine.

Joshua Bishop will join his siblings Adalaide, 4, and Naleigh, 8, as part of the Heigl-Kelley family.

The couple first announced they were having another child back in June of last year, saying the entire family felt excited for the newborn.

“The Kelley clan is thrilled to announce that we are expecting a third addition to our family,” the couple told PEOPLE in a statement back in June 2016. “Naleigh and Adalaide could not be more excited to welcome their new sibling into the fold, and Josh and I are overflowing with joy and gratitude.”

She said something similar to "Entertainment Tonight" in August.

"They're so excited," Heigl told ET. "For them, it's an 'out of sight, out of mind' thing. They'll forget about it for a while, and then suddenly be like, 'Hey, have you had that baby yet?'"

Heigl also launched a blog last year that highlighted her experiences with her pregnancy called Heavenly Days. She encouraged other pregnant women to read the website to gain some insight and assistance with their pregnancies.

The family will return to their Utah-based ranch, a secluded home in the backwoods of the country. Heigl has long touted Utah as a great place to raise a family, especially because of its proximity to Hollywood, according to the Deseret News.

"We had big dreams of expanding our family, moving to the mountains and having a quieter life," she told Good Housekeeping in 2014. "Utah is spectacularly beautiful, the people are wonderful and kind, it's an easy commute from L.A. — and there's no traffic!"