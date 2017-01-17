Here's the news of the morning for Jan. 17.

Here's why The Piano Guys will perform at Trump inauguration

We learned last week that The Piano Guys would perform at Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday. This past weekend, the group explained why they plan to do so, according to the Deseret News.

In a blog post, the group explained that they're not happy with the divisiveness of the country. But, ultimately, they hope their performance will spread love across the nation, something desperately needed in today's society.

"You know we believe in loving all people, regardless of gender, race, political affiliation, country of origin, or religious background," the post reads. "You know we believe that differences are meant to be celebrated, not calculated. If you know our music, you know that we painstakingly, prayerfully write and perform it with the intention to give it the greatest potential to lift others and break down barriers, not build them."

Read the entire blog post here.

NAACP recognizes former U. coach

On Monday, former University of Utah football coach Ron McBride received the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award from Salt Lake's NAACP branch for all the work he's done to encourage student athletes throughout his career, according to the Deseret News.

Jeanetta Williams, president of the NAACP's Salt Lake branch, said in a speech on Monday that McBride helped students from underprivileged communities find success and education, offering them opportunities that might not have normally come.

McBride talked about his experiences helping black athletes and those of Polynesian descent. He also explained how he's seen society change while growing up, specifically highlighting his experience with witnessing desegregation, according to the Deseret News.

"This is the most prestigious award that I have ever received and the most humbling award that I have ever received," McBride said.

Read more here.

New poll spells bad news for Trump

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll found that President-elect Donald Trump will be the least popular president to take office in more than 40 years, according to The Washington Post.

The poll found that about 40 percent of Americans have a favorable view of Trump, while 54 percent view him unfavorably. In total, 41 percent say they have a heavily unfavorable opinion of him.

In comparison, President Barack Obama has a 61 percent favorability rating, according to the Post.

"Amid controversy and calls for additional investigations into possible Russian interference in the election, most Americans disapprove of Trump’s response to the hacking and other activities," The Washington Post explained.

But good news exists for Trump. His low favorability rating is the highest it's been since he first ran for office, the Post reported.

More so, about half of the country feels Trump will handle the budget sufficiently and give the middle class some much-needed aid.

You can read more about the poll here.

A 'hard Brexit' on the way

Britain Prime Minister Theresa May said in a speech on Tuesday she plans to stop calls for a "soft Brexit," going full bore into the movement for Britain to leave the European Union, according to Reuters.

May said the country's future relies on trading throughout the world and not just in Europe. She said she hopes Britain can keep a deal with the EU, but wouldn't look for a free trade agreement.

May also announced that Brexit will likely face one final vote in parliament. She also said the two-year negotiation to leave the EU will begin by the end of March.

Her announcement comes amid criticisms that the prime minister wasn't being transparent about her feeling toward Brexit.

"I want to be clear: What I am proposing cannot mean membership of the single market," May said, according to Reuters. "Instead we seek the greatest possible access to it though a new comprehensive, bold and ambitious free trade agreement. That agreement may take in elements of current single market arrangements in certain areas."

No, this isn't a dinosaur

A video of a massive alligator in Florida went viral over the weekend. The video showed an alligator outside the Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland, Florida.

Kim Joiner, who filmed the video, told The Huffington Post that she stumbled upon the alligator by accident.

“I am out there a lot taking pictures and walking,” she said. “The gators cross often and I saw this one coming so I wasn’t scared, just gave him space. They just want to cross from one marsh to the other.”

Watch below (and try your best not to freak out!).