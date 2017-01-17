The Dixie State womenâ€™s basketball team fell, 77-56, at Concordia on Monday inside the CU Arena in Irvine, California.

The Trailblazers (2-15, 2-9 PacWest) traded baskets with the Eagles in the first quarter and pulled to within 9-7 at the midway point of the quarter after a Shelby Kassuba jumper. Concordia responded with a 17-6 run during the final five minutes of the period to take a 26-13 lead after one quarter.

Dixie State tried to get a run going in the second quarter, as Matti Ventling scored five-consecutive points and Tramina Jordan buried a 3-pointer, but CUI answered each basket to extend the lead to 46-28 at halftime.

The Eagles opened a 54-30 lead in the third quarter, before Gabrielle Cabanero canned back-to-back treys for DSU to cut the lead to 54-36 at the 5:51 mark. DSU later cut the lead to 57-42 when Jordan buried another 3-pointer but would not get any closer.

The team traded runs in the final period, as three different Dixie State players connected from long distance in the quarter, leading to the eventual final count of 77-56.

Dixie State shot 35 percent (20-of-57) from the field, 29 percent (10-of-34) from beyond the arc and 66 percent (6-of-9) from the free-throw line. Ventling scored 11 points to lead four DSU players in double figures. Cassidy Carrillo finished with a career-high 10 points, while Jordan and Cabanero also added 10 points each.

The Trailblazers return to the Burns Arena for a five-game home stand, beginning with a Saturday matchup with Azusa Pacific. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.