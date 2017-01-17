The fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have waited a long time for the team to show some promise.

The time is now, thanks in part to the play of rookie big man Joel Embiid, who missed the last two seasons with foot injuries.

He showed why he was worth the wait (again), Monday afternoon with this ridiculous dunk in the 76ers' 113-104 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

He also got things done on the defensive end of the floor with this huge block on Jabari Parker.

Embiid finished the game with 22 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks, two assists and two steals in just 28 minutes.