Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post looked at the success former BYU guard Jimmer Fredette is having in China.

After talking about Fredette's time in the NBA and D-League, Sanchez wrote, "The 27-year-old Fredette, whose love of the 3-pointer and aversion to defense always made him seem more useful in video games than real games, is putting up video-game numbers. He’s averaging 37.3 points a game, the best in the league."

Sanchez then looked at the rest of Fredette's stats before looking at some of his new nicknames, saying, "The fans have swooned over Fredette, whom they have nicknamed 'Lonely God' and 'Loneliness Master,' according to his wife Whitney. Loneliness is an honorable trait in China, Whitney Fredette says — it shows you’re 'invincible.'"

Jazz move up NBA.com Power rankings

The Utah Jazz are on their way up in John Schuhmann's latest Power Rankings for NBA.com.

Of the Jazz, who moved up to No. 8, he wrote, "The Jazz have ranked in the top five defensively since Thanksgiving, but had allowed 113 points per 100 possessions in their last seven games against the league's top-10 offenses before holding the Cavs to just 92 points on 36 percent shooting on Tuesday."

BYU football match-up with LSU listed as one of the top games of the 2017 opening weekend

ESPN's Chris Low looked at some of the top games of the opening weekend of the 2017 college football, and BYU's match-up with LSU in Houston made the list.

Of the game between the Tigers and Cougars, Low wrote, "The Ed Orgeron era at LSU begins in earnest, and the Tigers face a tough test right out of the gate. The Cougars won nine games this season in Kalani Sitake's first year as head coach and are always itching for an opportunity to take down Power 5 blue bloods."