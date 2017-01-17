We talk a lot about idling cars adding to the ozone and global warming and everyone should be careful about letting their car idle during unnecessary times. I find one of the things that adds to unnecessary idling is semaphore lights with controls that are malfunctioning.

The various traffic-control jurisdictions are responsible to keep these lights and their computer equipment that is controlled by the pressure response in the left-turn lanes.

A glaring example of malfunctioning systems is on Bangerter Highway between 3100 South and 3500 South where northbound traffic comes upon the left-turn lane that is supposed to hold the cars in the lane until it can allow the cars to proceed along the designated lane to 3100 South where they can turn left. The semaphore light that controls traffic on the turn is red to hold traffic until the right time and the southbound traffic has a semaphore also where they are supposed to stop to allow the left-turn cars to cross. The light turns red for the southbound and they stop, but the light for the northbound-turning traffic hoping to turn left stays red so cars headed in both directions sit and watch each other while their cars stay idling. This situation happens on every other cycle and has for over a year that I have watched it. This is the responsibility of UDOT and they should fix it.

Bill Barton

West Jordan