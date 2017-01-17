According to news reports, "American intelligence agencies intercepted communications in the aftermath of the election in which Russian officials congratulated themselves on the outcome." Really! We did what?

In making this argument to support the idea that the Russians hacked us, we are admitting that we hacked the Russians to intercept this communication. So if we are hacking the Russians, where is the moral high ground that allows us to complain that they are hacking us — even if it were true? In fact Snowden revealed we hacked the entire planet and America routinely interferes with elections around the world. I don't see where we have any standing to complain.

We can't say that the Russians rigged the election for Trump by revealing the truth that the Democratic Party rigged the election for Hillary. That just doesn't make sense.

Marc Perkel

Gilroy, California