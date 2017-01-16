BRIGHTON — A snowboarder who was critically hurt near Brighton Resort on Sunday has died from his injuries.

Markus Fritz, 35, of Salt Lake City, died just after midnight, officials confirmed Monday. The exact cause of death has yet to be released.

The father of two sons was one of two people who were seriously injured in separate incidents at Brighton after they each slammed into trees.

Fritz was flown to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray in extremely critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Unified police said the Sunday incident happened while he was snowboarding with a friend at Brighton. However, there were no witnesses to the morning accident.

Hours later, authorities reported that a woman in her 20s also hit a tree at the resort. She sustained hip and head injuries and was reported to be in serious condition, but officials said her injuries were not life-threatening.

A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of Fritz's family for funeral and memorial expenses.