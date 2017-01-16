PHOENIX — The Utah Jazz earned a gritty road victory Monday night, rallying from 10 points down to defeat the Phoenix Suns 106-101 at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Joe Johnson hit an off-balance 3-pointer with the shot clock running down to put Utah ahead 102-101 with 49 seconds to play in a fourth quarter that went back and forth.

The Suns couldn't hit the equalizer down the stretch, including a big block from Rudy Gobert with seven seconds remaining, and the Jazz wrapped up the win from the free-throw line.

Numbers

Utah fought its way back into the game by outworking Phoenix on the offensive boards, grabbing 14 offensive rebounds compared to six for the Suns.

Joe Johnson made 3 of 4 3-pointers and scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter as Utah shot 8 of 23 (34.8 percent) from beyond the arc while Phoenix just 5 of 22 (22.7 percent).

While the Jazz made just 16 of 24 free throws overall, Utah hit four straight free throws in the final minute to secure the victory.

Records: Jazz 27-16, Suns 13-28

Leaders

Jazz: Rudy Gobert led seven Utah players in double figures with 18 points while grabbing 17 rebounds, including six on the offensive end. He also had four blocks.

Suns: Eric Bledsoe scored a game-high 31 points on 11 of 20 shooting and also had nine rebounds and nine assists.

Up next

Jazz: at Dallas, Friday at 6:30 p.m. MST

Suns: at Cleveland, Thursday at 5 p.m.