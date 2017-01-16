We kind of stole this one. It was just a good win overall.

PHOENIX — When the Phoenix Suns took a 10-point lead over the Utah Jazz early in the third quarter Monday, Jazz veteran guard Joe Johnson turned to teammate Shelvin Mack and said, “We’re still going to win this game.”

“I didn’t know how we were going to win it but I just knew we were going to win it,” Johnson added. “For whatever reason, we always come up with big plays.”

Turns out it was Johnson who made the biggest play of all, burying a baseline 3-pointer with 49.8 seconds left, Suns forward P.J. Tucker in his face and the shot clock winding down. Johnson’s three gave the Jazz a one-point lead that they didn’t relinquish in a 106-101 victory for their fourth straight win, tying a season high.

The Jazz, which finished off the series sweep of the Suns for the second straight year, won despite a rare off night from Gordon Hayward, who was just 4 of 13 from the field. Hayward, who earlier in the day was named the Western Conference Player of the Week, finished with 17 points but after scoring 11 in the first quarter he didn’t hit another bucket until the 9:20 mark of the fourth quarter.

No matter. Utah got a double-double from center Rudy Gobert (18 points, 17 rebounds) and huge contributions off the bench from former Suns Johnson, who wound up with 15 points, and Boris Diaw, who punished Phoenix’s small lineup with 12 points, three rebounds and six assists.

“Between (Johnson) and Boris tonight, those two guys, their poise and professionalism and toughness, they had to keep our team together by what they did on the floor and I thought the other guys rallied around them,” coach Quin Snyder said … “Tonight they were really needed and they came up big, both of them.”

It wasn’t the prettiest of basketball games. The Suns, Hayward said, are good at “mucking the game up and being physical. It seems like every time we play them it gets like that, kind of scrappy.” Phoenix also got a monster game from its backcourt; Eric Bledsoe nearly had a triple-double (31 points, seven rebounds, nine assists) and shooting guard Devin Booker scored 25 points.

When it counted most, however, Utah got the stops it needed, holding Phoenix to just two points in the final 2:14 after a Bledsoe jumper had tied the game at 99.

One huge advantage for Utah: 22 second-chance points to just six for the Suns, who were playing without center Tyson Chandler (stomach ailment), reserve swingman Jared Dudley (dizziness) and guard Brandon Knight.

“To me, that’s pretty much the ballgame,” Suns coach Earl Watson said. “This is where we miss Tyson.”

Still, the Jazz led just once in the second half until Johnson’s 3-point shot. He had just checked into the game prior to the possession, with Snyder telling him to shoot it if he was open. But he didn’t listen, passing up an early shot.

“I was like, ‘Nah, not this time,’ ” Johnson said with a smile.

But when point guard George Hill got into the lane and rifled a pass to Johnson as the shot clock neared zero there was no choice. Johnson went up over Tucker and buried it.

“Even though it wasn’t the look we wanted I knew I had to get a shot up there,” Johnson said. “Luckily it went in.”

Lucky? Not from Diaw’s perspective.

“He’s a great closer,” Diaw said. “He’s got so much experience that we’re comfortable with him taking those.”

The Suns still had a chance when rookie Marquese Chriss went up for a dunk with 7.9 seconds left and the Jazz leading by three but Gobert swatted the shot away and Johnson sealed it with two free throws with 5.7 seconds remaining.

“I saw somebody try to score at the rim and I stopped them,” Gobert said. “I wasn’t surprised. He had to do it. He was wide open.”

Until he wasn’t.

“It was a good game,” Gobert said. “They were tough, their guards were aggressive and we had to get stops at the end.”

The final word, from Hayward:

“We kind of stole this one. It was just a good win overall.”