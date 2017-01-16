The Utah Grizzlies rallied from a 4-1 deficit to defeat the Idaho Steelheads, 5-4, in a shootout Monday afternoon at Maverik Center.

“We’re too good to count us out,” said head coach andGeneral Manager Tim Branham as his hockey club forced overtime with a comeback late for the second time in three games. “We’ve got a real good squad and some pieces out of the lineup that we’re still excited about. We’re playing good hockey.”

There were 7,059 fans in attendance for the Maverik Monday matinee. The Grizzlies improved to 7-2-2-0 in their last eleven contests.

“We stuck with it, stuck to our system and we knew our chances would come as long as we outworked them and beat them to pucks,” said Branham. “Definitely proud of the way the boys battled and it was a team effort.”

Brad Navin tied the game at 4-4 with 3:16 left in regulation on his fourth goal of the year as he hammered in a puck in front as C.J. Eick and Jon Puskar grinded down low.

Cam Reid scored in the first round of the shootoutm and Ryan Faragher stopped all three Idaho looks to give Utah the two points.

“That’s a tough lineup to play against in a shootout. Faragher made some big saves,” said Branham.

Utah fell behind 1-0, 8:44 into the first period and tied 11 seconds later on Puskar’s 12th of the year as he hammered in a puck in front from Navin and Eick.

Idaho regained the lead with its second goal in 40 seconds and took a 2-1 lead 29 seconds after Utah tied before taking a 3-1 lead to end the first period.

The Steelheads made it 4-1, 3:45 into the second period before Utah started the comeback.

Taylor Richart got the rally started on his third of the year as the Grizzlies forced a puck free, and the rookie defenseman threw in a puck from the slot. Eick and Cuddemi picked up assists on the goal 7:14 into the second period.

The Grizzlies made it 4-3 on Puskar’s second of the game and 13th of the year as he picked up the puck in front of the line after a big hit by Travis Howe forced the puck free. Erik Bradford added an assist with 6:43 left in the second period.

Faragher stopped 20-straight shots to finish the game and give the Grizzlies the chance to come back.

The Grizzlies next host Alaska on Friday and Saturday.