Donald Trump’s combative first press conference as president-elect included a reiteration of the promise to use American trade policy to punish companies who decide to do business overseas.

Mr. Trump was very clear: “You want to move your plant and you think, as an example, you’re going to build that plant in Mexico and you’re going to make your air conditioners or your cars or whatever you’re making…” he said, “you’re going to pay a very large border tax.”

The president-elect doesn’t seem to mind that a very large border tax could result in a very large trade war.

“These dummies say, ‘Oh, that’s a trade war,’” Trump told a campaign rally crowd back in May of last year. "Trade war? We’re losing $500 billion in trade with China. Who… cares if there’s a trade war?”

This attitude demonstrates a troubling misunderstanding of international commerce. Mr. Trump is fond of lamenting the large trade deficit of the United States, and uninformed listeners are likely to equate the trade deficit with the budget deficit, as if the two items are somehow analogous.

They are not, and a trade war is never a wise war to wage, especially given the nation’s tepid economic recovery.

A budget deficit requires the government to borrow money to meet its obligations. That money must be repaid with interest, and it represents a liability to the US Treasury. A trade deficit merely means that the costs of the nation's imports are greater than the value of the nation's exports. It is not necessarily a negative economic indicator. Some consider it a sign of global economic might. In a trade deficit, no money is being borrowed, and no money has to be repaid.

To say, therefore, that America is “losing $500 billion in trade with China,” would assume that money is simply lost. It wasn’t. America gave China $500 billion, and they, in turn, gave America $500 billion worth of stuff. By Trump’s reasoning, every consumer is “losing” all the money they spend on the products they purchase because each individual has a trade deficit with every retail establishment where they buy more than they sell.

But that’s just an academic discussion. In practical terms, a trade war would mean that other countries would place retaliatory tariffs on their goods and services, which would mean higher prices here at home and, over time, less capital to create new jobs. The GOP has long been a party that’s recognized this reality, but with Donald Trump in the White House, it looks as if they could abandon longstanding free trade principles for short-term political gain.

That would be a mistake. Before starting a trade war, the Trump administration needs to realize that such wars are almost inevitably conflicts where everybody loses.