Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward earned NBA Western Conference Player of the Week honors Monday after leading the team to a 3-0 mark against a trio of Eastern Division opponents in games played Jan. 9-Jan. 15.

The 6-foot-8 wing player averaged 23.7 points while shooting 73.5 percent from the field and added 4.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game in wins over Cleveland, Detroit and Orlando. He also shot 60 percent (9 of 15) from 3-point range for the week.

It's the first player of the week honor for Hayward and the second time this season a Jazz player has won the award. George Hill won it on Nov. 7.

Here's a look at each game for Hayward from the week:

Jan. 10 (W, 100-92 over Cleveland): 28 points, 10 of 12 shooting, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot. Hayward tied a season high with four 3-pointers vs. the Cavaliers.

Jan. 13 (W, 110-77 over Detroit): 20 points, 8 of 12 shooting, four rebounds, three assists, three steals. He also passed Darrell Griffith (1,627 assists) for ninth all-time on the Jazz assist list in the win over the Pistons.

Jan. 14 (W, 114-107 over Orlando): 23 points, 7 of 10 shooting, seven assists, five rebounds, one steal.

Hayward is the 15th player in franchise history to win the award. Toronto's DeMar DeRozan won the week's Eastern Conference Player of the Week award.

Other nominees for the NBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week included Boston’s Isaiah Thomas, the L.A. Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan and Chris Paul, Miami’s Hassan Whiteside, Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Toronto’s Jonas Valanciunas.