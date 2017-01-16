The Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference announced its weekly award winners for Week 2 of the 2017 season on Sunday and a pair of Aggies were recognized by the league.

Utah State sophomore Madison Ward was named the Floor Specialist of the Week for the second-consecutive week, while fellow sophomore Emily Briones was tabbed the Beam Specialist of the Week.

It is the second time this year and second time in her career that Ward has earned MRGC weekly honors. For Briones, it is the first time this year and first time in her career that she has been honored by the MRGC. Overall, these are the Aggies’ sixth and seventh MRGC weekly accolades in their third season in the league.

Briones, a native of San Antonio, Texas, recorded a conference-best and career-high-tying 9.875 on beam to capture the event title as Utah State (195.400) posted victories over North Carolina State (193.900) and Bowling Green (193.275) in the Aggies’ home opener last Friday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

Ward, who is from Rexburg, Idaho, won the floor title against the Wolfpack and Falcons with a season-high-tying 9.825 on the event. Ward also appeared on vault and bars for the Aggies, scoring a 9.775 and 9.700, respectively.

Other gymnasts to be honored for their performances this past weekend included BYU’s Shannon Hortman, who was tabbed both the MRGC Gymnast and Vault Specialist of the Week, and Boise State’s Diana Mejia, who earned Bars Specialist of the Week honors.

The Cougars’ Hortman recorded a conference-best 9.850 on vault and a 39.050 in the all-around as BYU (194.175) finished behind Utah (196.900) in a dual meet in Provo last weekend. Hortman tied for third on vault in the meet and was also the top finisher for the Cougars on bars (9.825), along with finishing fourth in the all-around.

The Broncos’ Mejia notched a conference-best 9.900 on bars as Boise State (195.300) recorded victories over Stanford (193.800), UC Davis (193.275) and Yale (188.900) in a quad meet in Davis, California. Mejia captured the individual event title on bars with her performance.

Utah State returns to the road this weekend when it takes on MRGC rival BYU in Provo on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m.