It was announced late last week that The Piano Guys will perform as part of the inauguration festivities for President-elect Donald Trump. On Sunday, the group explained why in a blog post on its website.

One member of the group, who was not identified in the post, writes that as he was kissing his daughter goodnight, she asked, "Why are people mad at you?" The post addresses those who are upset with the group for accepting an invitation to perform at the inauguration.

"We, too, are distraught and despondent over how divisive this chapter in our nation’s politics has been," the post reads. "We, too, want what’s best for everyone in this country. Those of you who know us, know we grew up as 'nerdy' musicians and we experienced bullying firsthand. We abhor and decry bullying. You know that we honor our relationships with our spouses more than anything else. You know we believe women are Divinely appointed to not only equality, but also respect and chivalrous deference. You know that in our history our ancestors were refugees, driven from their homes in fear for their lives. We empathetically embrace those now in the same situation.

"You know we believe in loving all people, regardless of gender, race, political affiliation, country of origin, or religious background. You know we believe that differences are meant to be celebrated, not calculated. If you know our music, you know that we painstakingly, prayerfully write and perform it with the intention to give it the greatest potential to lift others and break down barriers, not build them."

The post concludes by directly addressing "those who have felt disturbed by our involvement."

"We sincerely hope and pray for your understanding. We don’t feel right limiting our positive message only to people that believe or act the same way we do. We haven’t changed our message. We haven’t changed who we are, what we stand for, or what our music means and why we write it. We’re still doing what we’ve always done — playing for anyone who will hear our musical message with the hope that it persuades its listeners to love others."

Read the entire post here.