Boys basketball

Michael Scheffner, Corner Canyon (Sr.)

After Corner Canyon dropped its region opener to Alta in the first game after the Christmas break, this senior helped the Chargers bounce back with two much-needed wins last week.

In a 74-70 double-overtime win at Orem on Tuesday, Scheffner recorded 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists. A few nights later in a more stress-free game, Scheffner tallied 13 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals as the Chargers dominated Mountain View 80-58.

“Michael Scheffner is not only a very good basketball player but more importantly he is an outstanding young man,” said Corner Canyon coach Dan Lunt.

Girls basketball

Courtney Jackson, Wayne (Sr.)

This Wayne senior is coming off a dominant week for 1A’s top-ranked team.

On Tuesday she recorded 23 points, five rebounds and six steals in the Badgers’ 69-63 victory over Piute. Two nights later she finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Wayne’s big 67-24 victory over Parowan.

“Courtney is quickly becoming a complete player. She is an offensive and defensive leader. She leads the team in rebounding and scoring. Courtney is a leader on and off the court. She excels in the classroom. It is a privilege and an honor to be associated with her as her coach,” said coach Jan Ellett.

Wrestling

Brandon Meikel, Kearns (Sr.)

Senior Brandon Meikel is looking to become just the third wrestler in Kearns history to finish as a three-time state placer.

He won the 4A state championship as a sophomore two years ago, and last year he finished third. This season, Meikel owns a 22-3 record, and he was also a participant in the Utah All-Star Duals earlier this month.

“Brandon sets the tone in our wrestling room. He is a leader by example. His performance on the mat and in the practice room speaks for itself. Having a kid like Brandon in the wrestling room elevates everybody’s tempo and performance,” said Clearfield coach Wilfredo Falcon

Meikel has been a captain on Kearns’ team since his freshman year, and he’s already signed to wrestle at Minot University in North Dakota.

Boys swimming

Austin Butler, Spanish Fork

Despite being just a freshman, Butler has fit right in with the Spanish Fork swim team and is proving to be one of the best distance swimmers in the state.

Back in November he posted a time of 4:50.53 in the 500 free, which is the second fastest time in Utah this year regardless of classification.

“Austin is a great kid. He has a bright personality. Austin is a very hard worker and committed to swimming. He has a rigorous practice schedule,” said Spanish Fork coach Christiana Shakespeare.

Butler swims from 4 to 6:30 p.m. after school and then two more hours on Saturday mornings.

“This is Austin's first year with the swim team, and he has been an excellent addition. As a freshman it can be difficult to take part in a team, but Austin has been able to jump in and work with the team. He has presented challenges for the upperclassmen to swim harder. He has inspired the team to be better and work harder. It is a pleasure to work with him and an honor to have him be part of our team.”

Girls swimming

Rebecca Goodson, Skyline (So.)

Rebecca Goodson made a big impression as a freshman last season in helping lead Skyline to the 4A state championship, and she’s continued right where she left off this season.

“Becca is one of my hardest, conscious swimmers. She holds true to her integrity,” said Skyline coach Joe Pereira.

With the state meet less than a month away, Goodson owns the fastest 500 free time in 4A this year at 5:20.91, and the third-best time in the 200 free at 2:01.65.

She also ranks fifth in the 100 fly, the event she’s the defending 4A state champ in.