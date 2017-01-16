Another very good season but we’re trying to make a breakthrough. We’ve won nine, 10 and nine games the last three years. So we’re doing some good things and I’m very proud of our guys. They won another bowl game.

SALT LAKE CITY — Colorado’s rise to prominence this season left the Utah Utes as the lone team in the six-year history of the Pac-12 South to never win the division.

It left a void — and a huge one at that — in an otherwise satisfying campaign for the Utes, who went 9-4 overall and wound up ranked No. 21 in the coaches poll and No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25.

“Another very good season but we’re trying to make a breakthrough,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. “We’ve won nine, 10 and nine games the last three years. So we’re doing some good things and I’m very proud of our guys. They won another bowl game.”

The Utes, who have prevailed in 13 of their last 14 bowl postseason appearances, capped things off with a 26-24 win over Indiana in the Foster Farms Bowl.

It provided a positive finish to a season that ended with disappointment in Pac-12 play. Utah’s hopes for a Pac-12 South title and perhaps a trip to the Rose Bowl fell by the wayside with losses in three of its final four conference games. The collapse left the Utes with a 5-4 league mark and in third place.

Whittingham pinpoints two primary reasons for the shortcoming — woes with the red-zone offense and a lack of effectiveness throwing the ball.

Utah wound up ninth in the Pac-12 in passing offense (216.7 yards), 10th in pass efficiency (120.8 rating) and 11th in red-zone offense (77.8 percent).

At season’s end, Whittingham parted ways with co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick and replaced him with Eastern Washington’s Troy Taylor, who directed an offense that led the FCS in passing (401 yards) last season. The Eagles ranked second in total offense (529.6 yards) and third in scoring (42.4 points).

Utah’s offense did have some positives in 2016. Junior college transfer Troy Williams started all 13 games at quarterback and passed for 2,757 yards and 15 touchdowns. Senior running back Joe Williams played two games and retired for four before coming back with a vengeance. He finished with 1,407 yards rushing.

Up front, two offensive linemen received notable accolades. Left tackle Garett Bolles, a junior, received Pac-12 and All-America honors, while senior left guard Isaac Asiata won the Morris Trophy as the conference’s top offensive lineman.

Sophomore punter Mitch Wishnowsky headlined Utah’s honorees. The unanimous consensus All-American also won the Ray Guy Award.

On defense, senior defensive end Hunter Dimick finished as the school record-holder for sacks. He received national and conference recognition.

Other standouts included junior safety Marcus Williams, defensive linemen Lowell Lotulelei, Filipo Mokofisi, Pita Taumoepenu and Pasoni Tasini, cornerbacks Brian Allen and Reggie Porter, as well as sophomore safety Chase Hansen.

Senior kicker Andy Phillips also had a solid season.

Utah’s four losses (California, Washington, Oregon and Colorado) came by a combined total of 19 points. On the other side of the ledger, though, five of the Utes’ wins (BYU, USC, Oregon State, UCLA and Indiana) also came by a cumulative 19 points.

Victories against Southern Utah, San Jose State, Arizona and Arizona State were more decisive.

“There’s a lot of positives but you can never be satisfied,” Whittingham said. “I’m always trying to get better and trying to improve and that’s what our goal is, to continue to trend upward.”

As usual, Whittingham added that the Utes will look long and hard at every position.

“It’s all about competing and that’s on a daily basis. That’s in the classroom, that’s in the weight room, that’s in everything you do,” Whittingham said. “Nothing is just ever completely set in stone. The essence of athletics is competition.”

Utah has its share of holes to fill. The early departure to the NFL by Bolles and Marcus Williams adds to vacancies on the offensive line and secondary created by graduation.

Whittingham, though, said everyone is excited to get back at it — even if there is a lot of hard work to do before spring ball begins on March 8. The players have started winter conditioning and the coaches are in the midst of recruiting.

“It’s a new year, a new senior class, a new recruiting class, a new schedule,” Whittingham said. “That’s why you are in this profession is for the challenges that it all poses.”

2016 STATISTICAL LEADERS

Utah running back Joe Williams; Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

All-purpose yards: Joe Williams — 1,514

Passing yards: Troy Williams — 2,757

Receiving yards: Tim Patrick — 711

Rushing yards: Joe Williams — 1,407

Total offense: Troy Williams — 2,992 yards

Touchdowns: Joe Williams — 10

Scoring: Andy Phillips — 106

Forced fumbles: Chase Hansen, Pita Taumoepenu — 3

Fumble recoveries: Chase Hansen — 4

Interceptions: Marcus Williams — 5

Pass breakups: Chase Hansen — 9

Sacks: Hunter Dimick — 14.5

Tackles: Chase Hansen — 90

Tackles for loss: Hunter Dimick — 20

Punting: Mitch Wishnowsky — 3,053 yards

KEY DEPARTURES

Utah defensive end Hunter Dimick; Credit: Associated Press

OL — Isaac Asiata

OL — Garett Bolles

OL — J.J. Dielman

OL — Sam Tevi

RB — Joe Williams

WR — Cory Butler-Byrd

WR — Tim Patrick

DE — Hunter Dimick

DE — Pita Taumoepenu

DT — Pasoni Tasini

CB — Brian Allen

CB — Dominique Hatfield

CB — Reggie Porter

NB — Justin Thomas

FS — Marcus Williams

PK — Andy Phillips

KEY RETURNEES

Utah quarterback Troy Williams; Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

OL — Salesi Uhatafe

QB — Troy Williams

TE — Harrison Handley

WR — Raelon Singleton

WR — Demari Simpkins

DL — Lowell Lotulelei

DL — Filipo Mokofisi

SS — Chase Hansen

P — Mitch Wishnowsky

KEY NEWCOMERS

S — Corrion Ballard

CB — Jaylon Johnson